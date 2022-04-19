McDougall & Sons honored as Apple Citizen of the Year
The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival has named McDougall & Sons as the 2022 Apple Citizen of the Year.
McDougall & Sons Inc. was founded in 1977 when Bob McDougall started the fruit-growing business with his two sons, Stuart and Scott. The company produces and packs over 270,000 bins of apples and pears and 11,000 tons of cherries annually.
The family also serves its community through involvement in youth activities, providing college scholarships to company employees and many more activities.
The owners of McDougall & Sons will be honored at the All Service Club and Community Luncheon on May 4 and the Stemilt Grand Parade on May 7. For more information, visit appleblossom.org.
Wenatchee
Sustainable NCW hosting Earthw Day Fair
Sustainable NCW is hosting an Earth Day Fair in Pybus Public Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will feature 25 booths from local organizations and small businesses.The family friendly event will feature activities and information including free bike repairs by Cashmere Middle School Bike Repair Club, bike and helmet giveaways, tree and bush distribution from Greater Wenatchee Arbor Day Committee, and information on sustainable animal agriculture and regenerative farming and much more.
