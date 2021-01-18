Leavenworth
Scholarship available for women returning to higher education
Applications are now open for the Upper Valley Scholarship for women returning to higher education.
Eligible women applicants are 30 and older, reside in either Chelan or Douglas counties, and are currently enrolled in or returning to a higher education program after an absence of two years or longer.
Scholarship funds must be used for school expenses. Colleges, universities or technical schools where applicants have been accepted must be fully accredited within the state of Washington. Out-of-state or online accredited schools are acceptable.
Applications must be received for consideration by April 30. Funds will be available and sent directly to the school financial department in fall 2021.
The scholarship is supported by the Leavenworth chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization.
For more information or to request an application, email Mimi Keller at mimikeller5@icloud.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff