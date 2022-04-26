Purchase Access

Wenatchee

Serve Wenatchee to light up walking bridge with message of hope

Serve Wenatchee will host a “Together in HOPE” community event at 8:45 p.m. on Friday on the walking bridge over the Columbia River at the south end of the Apple Capital Loop Trail.

The event is intended to serve as a symbol of a connected community.

There will be check-in from 6 to 8 p.m. at two locations, Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee and Gateway Park in East Wenatchee. At 8:45 p.m., community members can join the Apple Blossom Royalty to be in place on the walking bridge when the lights are turned off and coordinated lighting begins.

Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight, headlamp, high-intensity spotlight or cellphone light.

“This event offers an opportunity for members of our community to come together and express our hopeful vision for our shared future” said Serve Wenatchee executive director Thom Nees. 

Instructions on the lighting coordination or pre registration for the event can be found at servewenatchee.org.

Wenatchee

Scholarship offered for women returning to school

The Women’s Service League of North Central Washington (WSL) is offering four $1,000 scholarships for women interested in pursuing education goals but have encountered life challenges.

Eligible applicants have returned to school and are currently enrolled or planning to enroll in the fall.

Consideration is given to women who began schooling and are returning after an interruption in studies, or who planned to enroll after completing high school but were unable to immediately begin college.

Submission deadline is April 30; applicants can apply online at wslncw.org/scholarship.

The Women’s Service League recently held the My Girlfriend’s Closet fundraising event and raised over $75,000. A portion of the proceeds goes toward funding scholarships offered by the organization.

— Cala Flamond, World staff



