Leavenworth
Lions Club plans Scavenger Hunt fundraiser
The Leavenworth Lions Club will host a fundraising event — The Great Cultural and Historical Information Scavenger Hunt — from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lions Club Park.
The event will take place between the swimming pool and City Hall/Library on Highway 2. Explore murals, historic markers and more while discovering the answers to clues. Clue packet handouts with 40 to 50 clues and the starting whistles for teams are at 10:05 a.m.; last-minute registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Teams will leave at staggered times.
Teams of up to four persons will start at the Lions Club Park and visit historically important sites and memorials as well as art and other locations around the Leavenworth area. Different clues and geographical arrangements will be handed out so to avoid crowding along the way. This event requires both driving and walking. Prizes will be awarded.
Entry is $10 per adult, with a discounted price for Lions members and children; early registration can be done by calling 470-5271 or contacting any local Lions Club member. Sandwiches and chips will be provided to entrants.
Wenatchee
Native plant society to present free conservation webinar
The Wenatchee Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society is presenting a free webinar at 7 p.m. April 8 titled “A Drone-based Approach to Conservation of Rare Showy Stickseed.”
The theme this year is “Native Pollinators Need Native Plants.” The chapter will offer education and practical information on the topic.
To register for the webinar, visit wwrld.us/3srQsA3. For more information, to find more educational material or to find more events, visit wnps.org or email info@wnps.org.
NCW
Deadline approaching for Year of the Apple art contest
The deadline for artwork submission for the annual Year of the Apple Art Contest is May 1.
The contest is open to students enrolled in grades 9-12 in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties.
The Washington-apple-themed contest will grant $1,000 to first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place. In addition to cash prizes, the three winners’ art class or teacher will win a $150 Amazon gift card for art supplies. The grand-prize winning artwork will be featured on the 2022 Corteva Agriscience poster calendar.
Artwork submitted must depict Washington grown apples and traditional forms of media are accepted. Wormy or diseased fruit are discouraged and entries should not contain slogans or advertising messages.
For more information or for contest rules and registration forms, visit waef.org/event/yearoftheapple or call 663-7713.
— Cala Flamond, World staff