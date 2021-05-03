Wenatchee
Volunteers wanted for Camp Zanika spring cleaning
Camp Zanika Lache is holding its annual spring clean-up May 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is seeking volunteers to help open camp for the summer.
Volunteers will assist with cleaning cabins, setting up the archery range, the waterfront, cleaning the Kiwanis lodge, the kitchen, burning debris and repairing the Kiwanis lodge roof, along with many others. Those wishing to participate should bring gloves, rakes, chainsaws, loppers or anything to assist with their work.
Lunch will be provided and COVID procedures will be followed. Lodging is available for those who would like to spend the night on Friday night or Saturday night.
For more information, email campzanikalache@gmail.com or call (509) 663-1609.
Wenatchee
Farmer market vouchers available for qualified seniors
Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington will distribute vouchers to qualified seniors residing in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties.
Vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis during the month of June.
Qualifications for the voucher program are:
- Must be 60 years of age or older, or 55 or older for Native American or Alaska Native
- Must be a resident of Washington state
- Income must be below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level — $23,828 annual or $1,986 monthly income for one person, $32,227 annual or $2,686 monthly income for two people; for larger households, add $700 for each additional person.
To apply for the voucher program, contact the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program at (509) 886-0700 Ext. 235 or (800) 572-4459 ext. 235 and leave your last name, first name, mailing address and phone number.
Vouchers will be mailed to those who return their completed and signed application and affidavit.
Vouchers are valid June 1 through Oct. 31 and can be redeemed at participating farmers markets and farm stores in Washington state.
For more information, visit aaccw.org.
Wenatchee
Wellness Place pet photo contest is open
The Wellness Place is accepting entries for its “Wags for Wellness Place” online pet photo contest until 9 p.m. May 22 to help raise money to assist individuals with cancer in North Central Washington.
Participants are asked to visit wellnessplacewenatchee.org and submit their favorite photos of their pet with a $5 entry fee each. Then ask friends and family to vote for your photo with a $1 tax-deductible donation. Must have a minimum of five votes.
The top three pet photos with the most votes will win first-, second- and third-place awards and be awarded prizes. An additional three pet photos will be chosen for “judges choice” prizes.
All proceeds will benefit Wellness Place and support giving free cancer support and resources to those in need.
For more information, visit wellnessplacewenatchee.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff