NCW
Blood donors needed during COVID-19 outbreak
The Red Cross is requesting healthy individuals to donate blood to help patients experiencing health crises.
The Red Cross will give away special Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirts by mail while supplies last through the end of May.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving and are required to wear a face covering or mask to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Here are some upcoming drives:
- May 19, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Charter College, 595 Grant Road, Suite 5, East Wenatchee
- May 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omak Elks Lodge No. 1742 BPOE, 110 Ash St.
- May 21, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Barn, 51 Highway 20,Winthrop
- May 22, 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Wenatchee Church of the Nazarene, 1011 S. Miller St.
— Cala Flamond, World staff