The Community Foundation of NCW is accepting applications for its Helping Hands Youth Grant.
The grant is a new, one-time grant opportunity for K-12 public schools, nonprofits and community based organizations addressing unfinished learning and learning recovery due to the pandemic. Special consideration will be given to applicants addressing learning needs for under-served or under-resourced groups.
The grant awards will range from $5,000 to $20,000 depending on need and impact on youth, with $100,000 available to fund.
Application deadline is Dec. 15; grants will be awarded in late January. Funds are to be used by the end of the 2022-23 academic school year.
Garden Terrace Senior Living is seeking four individuals to serve as board and committee members. Interested volunteers will contribute their skills to ensure low-income seniors have a safe and secure place to live.
Ideal candidates can bring personal and professional experiences and strengths to further the mission of elevating resident experience for low-income seniors 62 and older. Experience is desired in the areas of finance, networking, donor development and technology. Deadline to receive letters of interest is Dec. 17.
The board currently meets every other month via Zoom.
Prestige Senior Living offers free caregiving webinar
Prestige Senior Living will present a free webinar hosted by Christy Yates, the author of the book “Building a Legacy of Love: Thriving in the Sandwich Generation," at 11 a.m. on Dec. 15.
Yates will talk on the various hurdles common in caring for an aging loved one and will offer strategies to overcome difficulties experienced by the “sandwich generation,” a term that refers to those who care for both children and parents.
