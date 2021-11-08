Grants available to address unfinished learning due to pandemic
The Community Foundation of North Central Washington is offering a one-time grant opportunity for public schools, nonprofit organizations and community-based organizations with programs addressing unfinished learning and learning recovery for K-12 students due to the pandemic.
Grants will range from $5,000 to $20,000 depending on need and impact on youth.
Awards will be made in late January and must be used by the end of the 2022-2023 academic school year.
Special consideration will be given to applicants addressing unfinished learning for underserved or resourced groups, including low-income, geographically isolated, LGBTQ+, etc.
Activities considered for support include high-dosage tutoring, academic supports, and social emotional, mental health and well-being support for students, trauma-informed teaching, family engagement in learning and more.
The Icicle Fund Community Grant Program is accepting applications from eligible non-profit organizations.
Community grants are single-year or two-year grants of at least $3,000 to support nonprofit organizations that impact the arts, environment, or history in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and/or Grant counties.
The application has been re-designed to minimize the burden on applicants and includes a no-charge, one-on-one coaching on financial reporting as well as availability of Spanish translation services as needed.
