NCW
Icicle Fund accepting support grant applications
The Icicle Fund is accepting applications for its Operating Support Grants Program. The application deadline is Jan. 15; funds will be available in March.
Operating support grants are single-year, unrestricted grants of up to $15,000 to support organizations in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties that have an impact in the arts, environment or history of the area.
The Icicle Fund values organizations and initiatives that align with its mission to support art, the environment and history of North Central Washington and seeks to foster a collaborative atmosphere and connect people and places.
For more information or application instructions, visit iciclefund.org.
— Cala Flamond World staff