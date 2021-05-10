NCW
Nonprofit Community Relief grant application opens May 10
The state Department of Commerce and ArtsFund are partnering to provide more than $10 million in grants to help community organizations across the state impacted by the pandemic.
The Nonprofit Community Relief Grant Program focuses on arts, culture, science and heritage nonprofits, as well as organizations with primary missions to serve veterans, neighborhood organizations, and sport and recreation programs for adults and children.
Eligible organizations must have 501(c)(3) status or fiscal sponsorship by a 501(c)(3), and documentation since their 2019 fiscal year. Organizations must also have operating budgets of at least $25,000.
Organizations led by or serving under-resourced communities, culturally diverse populations and underrepresented groups are encouraged to apply.
The application deadline is May 24. Applications are online only. For more information or to apply, visit artsfund.org/ncrgrants. Awards are expected to be awarded in early to mid-june
An online information session will be held 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. To attend the webinar, register at wwrld.us/3xYYtQa.
— Cala Flamond, World staff