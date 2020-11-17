Omak
Food drive open to benefit Community Action Council
Four local health care organizations are teaming up to collect food donations to benefit the Okanogan County Community Action Council this holiday season.
Donations can be dropped off until Nov. 20 at four participating locations in Omak:
- Mid Valley Hospital, 810 Jasmine St.
- Confluence Health Omak Clinic, 916 Koala Drive
- Frontier Home Health and Hospice, 800 Jasmine St., Suite 2
- Family Health Centers Omak Clinic, 1003 Koala Drive
Accepted donations include non-perishable food items or monetary contributions.
Wenatchee
Hygiene items requested for annual donation bags
Donations are requested for items to fill personal hygiene gift bags for the holiday to be donated to homeless and in-need adults.
Items in need are reusable grocery bags, hats, gloves, toothpaste, bar soap, deodorant, combs and more.
Items can be dropped off at four locations, with a final pickup on Dec. 13:
- Town Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 1001 N. Miller St., Wenatchee
- Town Toyota, 500 St. S.E, East Wenatchee
- Clearwater Saloon and Casino, 838 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee
On Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., items can be dropped off at Stan’s Merry Mart, 733 S. Wenatchee Ave.
All donations are tax deductible and bags will be donated to The Haven of Hope, The Rescue Mission (formerly the Hospitality House), Bruce Transitional Housing, YWCA housing programs and those who utilize the Salvation Army’s meal and shower program.
For more information, call Karen Cunningham at 393-4938 or email parentlink@hotmail.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff