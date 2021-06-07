East Wenatchee
City seeks Civil Service commissioner
The City of East Wenatchee is seeking a member of the community interested in a volunteer opportunity to serve as a Civil Service commissioner.
The commission is composed of three persons appointed by the mayor for a six-year term. Its purpose is to ensure the treatment of civil service applicants and employees is consistent with service laws and city rules, and providing the police chief competitive tests and certified eligible lists of individuals to be hired or promoted.
Members are required to attend a monthly meeting.
To download an application, visit wwrld.us/3vVcKfc. Application deadline is June 16.
For more information, call (509) 886-6103 or email mholman@eastwenatcheewa.gov.
East Wenatchee
Annual Pikeminnow Derby begins June 18
The 29th annual East Wenatchee Rotary Pikeminnow Derby will begin at 6 p.m. on June 18 and will run until 11 a.m. June 20.
Fish weighing stations will be located at the Wenatchee Riverfront Park boat launch at the foot of Orondo Street, as well as the Orondo River Park north of Orondo.
More than $10,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to participants in different categories, including total weight caught and largest pikeminnow. Youth prizes will also be awarded. Tickets can be purchased at Hooked on Toys, Bi-Mart or Bob Feil Boats and Motors.
Northern Pikeminnow eat millions of salmon and steelhead juveniles each year in the Columbia River. Reducing the number of predator pikeminnow can help increase the number of salmon and steelhead juveniles making it out to sea.
For more information, call Mike Nicholson at (509) 470-2780.
Leavenworth
WRI offering trio of classes
The Wenatchee River Institute is offering three classes in June and July.
The first is for gardening enthusiasts who would like to learn composting. The workshop will be June 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the E. Lorene Young Community Garden, 212 Commercial St. in Leavenworth.
Betsy Dudash, a Wenatchee-based landscape horticulturist and designer, will share methods for successful composting. The workshop will be pay-what-you-can
The second class will be a Cascades Wildlife Tracking Certification Class. The workshop will take place June 12 and 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m,. at the Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St. in Leavenworth. David Moskowitz will assist participants in furthering their tracking knowledge, as well as test and document their current tracking skill set. Cost is $290 for WRI members and $330 for non-members. Food and lodging are not included. Limit of 10 participants.
The third class will be an in-person introduction to beekeeping on July 10, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the WRI. Walt Kursave will share the basics of beekeeping, advantages of beekeeping and more. Workshop has a limit of 15 participants. The workshop will be pay-what-you-can.
For more information, visit wenatcheeriverinstitute.org/.
— Cala Flamond, World staff