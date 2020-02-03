Wenatchee
Applications available for Junior Royalty Program
Fifth-grade girls are eligible to apply for Apple Blossom Festival’s 2020 Junior Royalty Program, sponsored by Dr. Cara’s Children’s Dentistry.
The contest is open to fifth-grade girls in public, private or homeschool in the Wenatchee or Eastmont school districts. Applications are available at appleblossom.org or at the festival office.
Applications and essays must be submitted the Festival Office by 3 p.m. Feb. 19.
For more information, call 662-3616.
Wenatchee
Elder finance abuse topic of free session
Prestige Senior Living is hosting a pair of free informational sessions that focus on the dangers and potential for elder finance abuse and fraud.
The sessions will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 5. at Colonial Vista, 601 Okanogan Ave. in Wenatchee, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at 589 Highline Drive in East Wenatchee.
Al Adan from Edward Jones will show how older adults can protect themselves from email phishing, financial scams and more.
To RSVP for the Feb. 5 session, call 663-3337. To RSVP for the Feb. 6 session, call 884-3938.
Wenatchee
Apply to be a student ambassador for Link Transit
Link Transit is seeking student applicants for its Transit Ambassador Program. Transit Ambassadors develop job skills and scholarship references though the successful completion of 30 volunteer hours assisting in Link Transit’s marketing and outreach efforts.
Ambassadors will also assist in the creation of a marketing and promotional campaign targeted at attracting youth riders to public transportation.
Ambassadors will receive a free Student Freedom Pass, training on Frequently Asked Transit Questions, and act as a student representative to promote bus pass sales.
Applicants must submit a photo of themselves and write an essay of 200 words or less on the benefits of public transportation. Selected students must attend orientation on March 28 and assist promoting Link services and student pass programs during school registration events.
Applicants may come from any school within Link’s service area and must be 14 years of age or older by the application deadline of March 27.
For more information on the program or to apply, visit linktransit.com or call 664-7624.
— Cala Flamond, World staff