The application deadline for the Regional Impact Grant (RIG) is quickly approaching, with the window closing at 10 p.m. Thursday.
The quarterly grants are available to 501(c)(3) public charities, government agencies, tribal agencies, faith-based organizations and fiscally sponsored programs serving Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties. Funding request options are $4,000 or $10,000.
Nonprofits are eligible for core operating support. All other agencies must apply for program-specific support. The current quarter is open to arts and culture, humanities, education, environmental and animal protection, and public and social benefit organizations.
The RIG is the Community Foundation of NCW’s largest grant funding opportunity for nonprofits in the region.
The second quarter grant cycle will open Oct. 15 to health and human services organizations. For more information or to apply for a grant, visit cfncw.org/regionalimpactgrant.
Cashmere
Visit Cashmere for a Scare-Crazy scarecrow event
The ninth annual scarecrow event Scare-Crazy is happening in Cashmere beginning Oct. 1. The community is invited to stroll through the town and discover over 100 scarecrows on display.
Self-guided scarecrow maps will be available outside the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce at 103 Cottage Ave. and other participating businesses.
Participants in the tour can enter a grand prize giveaway by completing the map tour. Selected scarecrows will be assigned a badge to locate and record on the map. Complete and turn in the maps by Oct. 31. The grand prize will be comprised of items donated by participating businesses and will be on display at the chamber.
The winner will be randomly selected on Nov. 2.
Scarecrows will be judged at an undisclosed date and time with awards for the grand champion, most creative, best ensemble and best business theme. Scarecrow winners will be announced Oct. 16.
Nominations for People’s Choice can be made by viewing the Facebook pages and voting for their favorite. For more information or to nominate, visit facebook.com/Scarecrazycashmere.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.