Wenatchee
Link Transit to host “Stuff the Bus” donation drive
Link Transit is teaming up with Confluence Rotary, Chelan County PUD, Grocery Outlet, and Cherry Creek Radio to host a “Stuff the Bus” Donation Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 26-27 at Wenatchee Grocery Outlet, 1616 N. Wenatchee Ave.
Donations will help support Serve Wenatchee and the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, which will distribute more than 1,800 boxes of food weekly at various locations in North Central Washington.
A donation goal of 15,000 pounds has been set by organizers in an attempt to make up for the canceled postal carrier food drive that generally raises 30,000 pounds of food annually for local food pantries.
A recommended donation list can be found at linktransit.com/stuffthebus. Monetary donations can also be made via a link on the same site.
Community members may also donate items on or before June 26 at the following locations:
- 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Link Transit Guest Services, Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Farmer’s Insurance, Janet Bravo Agency, 819 N. Miller St., Suite 1A.
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, All State, Heidi Huddle Agency, 235 N. Mission St.
— Cala Flamond, World staff