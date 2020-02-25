Wenatchee
Learn about cranberries at free science seminar
Visit the Washington State University Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday for the fourth Science in Our Valley seminar of the spring 2020 series.
The seminar will feature “From Cranberries to Tree Fruits: A Fruitful Plant Science Path,” presented by Jenny Bolivar-Medina, tree fruit specialist at WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center.
Bolivar-Medina’s studies into the formation and differentiation of reproductive buds contributed to basic science and highlighted how management of current corps affected following ones.
The seminar is free and open to the public. For more information or for those interested in receiving professional clock hours, visit wwrld.us/2tZF6Kx.
Wenatchee
Register for annual WaHeLo benefit luncheon
Camp Fire North Central Washington will host its annual WaHeLo benefit luncheon at noon March 4 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
The theme of this year’s luncheon, sponsored by Clear View Services, is “Next Level Leadership.”
Eastmont Junior High educator John Brossoit will be keynote speaker and Rufus Woods, Wenatchee World publisher emeritus and columnist, will be master of ceremony.
Two individuals will be presented with Camp Fire’s Trail Blazer Award for fostering caring and confident youth and providing outstanding volunteer service.
Funds from the luncheon will be used to support low-income children to attend Camp Zanika who would otherwise not be able to afford to attend, as well as after-school programs.
The luncheon is free, but donations are accepted. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 663-1609 or email campfirencw@gmail.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff