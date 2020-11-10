Wenatchee
School district to continue free breakfast and lunch
The Wenatchee School District will continue current grab-and-go free breakfast and lunch for anyone under 18 and under through Dec. 31.
Meals will be available at Columbia, Lewis & Clark, Lincoln, Mission View, Newbery, Sunnyslope and Washington elementary schools, Orchard Middle School and Wenatchee High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays and Foothills and Pioneer middle schools from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. weekdays.
For more information on finding locations, mealtimes or contact information, call the USDA Summer Meals Hotline at 1-886-348-6479 or visit wwrld.us/3nARsiZ.
NCW
Join Alzheimer’s Association for a virtual town hall
The Alzheimer’s Association will host two virtual Town Halls for the 4th and 8th Congressional Districts of Washington to give residents an opportunity to learn about federal and state policies impacting people affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.
The free town halls will be held virtually 11 a.m to noon on Nov. 13 for the 4th Congressional District and 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 for the 8th Congressional District.
Registration will be required and participants can sign up at alzwa.org/townhalls to receive a link to the virtual gathering.
Sessions will include a brief presentation and time for questions and answers. Topics will include federal funding for Alzheimer’s research, legislation being considered and the progress being made on the Washington state Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias.
For information, contact Brad Forbes at (425) 246-6432 or brforbes@alz.org.
Wenatchee
Riverside 9 to hold donation drive for the Bruce House
Riverside 9 will be holding a donation drive for the Bruce House this holiday season and invites the community to drop off donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Items requested are canned food, can openers, baby wipes, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, and feminine care products.
All items will be donated to the Bruce House on Nov. 24, just before Thanksgiving. For more information contact the Leasing Office at 833-1040
Wenatchee
Donate toiletries for the 13th annual Soap for Hope
Serve Wenatchee and AAA Washington are again teaming up for their 13th annual Soap for Hope campaign to collect unused, unopened toiletry items and distribute them to local charitable groups.
All AAA stores in Washington will accept donations through Dec. 30. The Wenatchee AAA office is at 221 N. Mission St.
Items eligible for donation include soap and body wash, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, toothbrush and toothpaste, dental floss and more. Personal protective equipment contributions will also be accepted to fight against the spread of COVID-19.
For a complete list of recipient charities or to find a AAA near you, visit AAA.com/SoapForHope.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff