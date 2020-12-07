NCW
Icicle Fund accepting applications for support grants
The Icicle Fund is accepting applications for its Operating Support Grants Program. The application deadline is Jan. 15; funds will be available in March.
Operating Support Grants are single-year, unrestricted grants of up to $15,000 to support organizations in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties that have an impact in the arts, environment or history of the area.
The Icicle Fund values organizations and initiatives that align with their mission to support art, the environment and history of North Central Washington and seeks to foster a collaborative atmosphere and connect people and places.
For more information or application instructions, visit iciclefund.org.
Wenatchee
School district to continue free breakfast and lunch
The Wenatchee School District will continue current grab-and-go free breakfast and lunch for anyone under 18 and under through June 12.
Meals will be available at Columbia, Lewis & Clark, Lincoln, Mission View, Newbery, Sunnyslope and Washington elementary schools, Orchard Middle School and Wenatchee High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays and Foothills and Pioneer middle schools from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. weekdays.
For more information on finding locations, mealtimes or contact information, call the USDA Summer Meals Hotline at 1-886-348-6479 or visit wwrld.us/3nARsiZ.
— Cala Flamond, World staff