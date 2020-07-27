Wenatchee
Presenter applications open for STEM Summit
The North Central Educational Service District is accepting proposals from content experts wishing to present at the fourth-annual STEM Summit scheduled for Aug. 11-21.
The event, which will be held virtually for the first time, highlights professional learning opportunities for teachers and educational staff.
More than 60 breakout sessions will be offered morning and afternoon and a total of 39 clock hours will be available to purchase.
For more information or to apply for session choices, visit wwrld.us/301yecN.
— Cala Flamond, World staff