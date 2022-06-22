Wenatchee Valley College recently held its second annual fun run, raising $10,987 for Finish Line Scholarships. All proceeds will go to students with one quarter or less remaining to complete their education.
The WVC Foundation partnered with Associated Students of WVC on the fundraiser, which included fun runs at the Wenatchee and Omak campuses.
WVC will host another fun-run fundraiser on both campuses on Oct. 22. The “Knight Fright” run is a 5K costume contest.
NCW Tech Alliance is receiving nominations for the annual 2022 Innovator Awards Luncheon, it’ll be hosted by the Wenatchee Convention Center Sept. 21.
The event is sponsored by Microsoft, Equilus Capital Partners, Peoples Bank and Chelan County PUD. More than 350 community members and leaders are expected to attend.
The tech alliance will present five awards — Entrepreneur of the Year, Newcomer in Technology, STEM Champion of the Year, STEM College Student Innovator of the Year and Future Technology Leader of the Year.
The nominees must be residents, students or business in Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry or Okanogan counties to qualify for nomination.
Business winners will receive memberships to NCW Tech Alliance, and a year of promotion to highlight their business. Education winners will each receive a $500 scholarship toward their education.
Nominations can be submitted by an individual, student or business. Individuals and businesses can nominate themselves. Submissions will remain open until Aug. 1; forms are available in Spanish and English.
For information or to nominate a business or individual, visit ncwtech.org.
Forest health virtual event June 29
The Forest Health Restoration in East Cascades is hosting a virtual event June 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event will feature guest speakers:
Bill Gains, wildlife ecologist and director of the Washington Conservation Science Institute, who will discuss forest restoration strategies.
Derek Churchill, forest health scientist for the Department of Natural Resources; his presentation focuses on applying ecological knowledge and landscapes throughout the east Cascades.
