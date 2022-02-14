Wenatchee
Dispute Resolution Center to offer mediation training
The Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution center will offer a 40-hour Basic Mediation Training course beginning in late March.
The course, approved by Resolution Washington and Washington Mediation Association, will be offered over five days spanning two weeks, March 25-27 and April 2-3.
The course is for anyone interested in becoming a certified volunteer mediator with the Wenatchee Valley DRC, wants to learn effective ways to deal with work, home or classroom conflict, or is in the legal counseling or education field and needs relevant professional training.
Trainees who have completed the course are eligible to begin a mediation practicum to become a certified volunteer with WVDRC.
The registration fee is $540 per person. For groups of three or more from the same organization, registration is $440 per individual. Registration deadline is March 18.
For more information or to register, visit wvdrc.org/events or contact invo@wvdrc.org or (509) 888-0957.
Wenatchee
Boy Scouts Troop 89 visits genealogical society
The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society’s library was recently visited by Boy Scout Troop 89 of East who were wanting to learn about doing family research and earn their genealogy badges.
Many of the scouts found items such as obituaries or high school yearbooks containing information about family members.
One of the Troop 89 leaders was surprised to discover a family member had also been a member of Troop 89.
The WAGS Library is in the Museum Annex building at 127 S. Mission St.; it is open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays. For more information, visit wags-web.org.
Boy Scout Troop 89 meets every Tuesday. Boy Scouts of America is open to all youths ages 11-17. Boys and girls troops are available and a girls troop is planned for later this year. For more information, visit scouting.org.
NCW
Camp Fire NCW begins candy sale
Camp Fire NCW youth programs are starting back up in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties, including camp and the annual Camp Fire candy sales.
Boys and girls can now participate in the annual candy sale to help earn extra money to spend a week at Camp Zanika Lache. Membership is not necessary to sell candy and the sale will run until March 10.
Openings for summer camp are also available and include fun activities such as boating, fishing, rafting, arts and crafts, canoeing and more.
Camp registration made by May 1 will receive $25 off, and $50 off when paid in full.
For information on candy sales, call (509) 663-1609 or (800) 548-8884. For more information on camp or to register, visit campfirencw.org.
Okanogan
Scholarship available for college junior in education
The Okanogan County School Retirees’ Association is offering a $1,500 college scholarship for an Okanogan County high school graduate.
The applicant must be at least a college junior working toward an initial certificate in education and must plan to work in public schools.
May 1 is the deadline to submit an application.
For more information or to apply, email Rita Figlenski at ritafig2@gmail.com.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff