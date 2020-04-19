Wenatchee
Alzhiemer's support groups go virtual in April
The Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter has stepped in to offer online and telephone support services to individuals and families during the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Groups in Wenatchee will meet Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. For details on how to participate, call Dan Barrett at 886-0700.
Support groups provide an opportunity to share personal experiences, feelings and coping strategies with others with similar experiences.
Those looking for additional support may call the Alzheimer’s Association’s helpline at 1-800-272-3900. The helpline offers information, support and crisis assistance. To learn more about available services, visit alzwa.org/covid19resources. All of the Alzheimer’s Association's services are free of charge.
NCW
NCACH announces COVID-EO contest
North Central Accountable Community Health (NCACH) announced the North Central Washington COVID-EO Contest.
The project was created to engage youth in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties to learn about and bring awareness to the CDC and local public health guidelines.
The contest is ongoing until May 15; it is open to all students in the four-county region.
Children wishing to participate should create a video of two minutes or less illustrating one or more of the CDC and local public health recommended measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The video must be created by the student and should be shot using a smartphone or tablet. The contest is open to all K-12 students. Students under 18 need parent or guardian permission to participate.
Prizes awarded to winning entries will be selected from each county in four age groups — K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12 — for a total of 48 winners. First-place winners can select from their choice of a Chromebook, smartwatch or wireless earbuds; second place will receive a $50 gift card; third place will receive a $25 gift card; and there will also be random drawings for additional $10 gift cards.
For more information or to submit to the contest, visit woobox.com/9troqi.
Okanogan
Registration draws near for “Virtual” Orchards in Bloom marathon
Registration deadline to sign up for the Mid-Valley Hospital 2020 “Virtual” Orchards in Bloom half marathon and 10k is April 22.
Participants can sign up online at active.com at which time participants will have two weeks to complete and record their run.
Runs/walks must be completed by May 10 either on the Orchards in Bloom half marathon or 10K course, or the equivalent distance anywhere the runner chooses. Once the run is logged on a smart device and sent in, Orchards in Bloom will send participants a T-shirt, race bib and finisher's medal.
Entry is $50 for either the half marathon or 10k, of which $15 will go to a COVID-19 relief fund for Okanogan County.
— Cala Flamond, World staff