Wenatchee
The Brave Warrior Project is hosting a Superhero Walk 'n’ Roll event 1 p.m. on May 23 at Riverfront Park, across from Awaken Church off Fifth Street.
The event's purpose is to bring the community together around the goal of providing support, scholarships, programs, gas cards, education and play opportunities for kids with cancer, special needs and chronic illness.
This year’s event will have a virtual component. For those who would like to participate but don’t feel comfortable or cannot make it in person, dress up as your favorite superhero and take a walk or ride around your neighborhood and share photos on social media using the hashtag #bwpsuperheroes.
Registration is not required and the walk is by donation. For more information or to create a team, visit wwrld.us/3e9PLoT.
Quincy
FFA plant sale is next week
Quincy FFA will hold its 2021 Spring Plant Sale April 27 with a hybrid online event.
Doors will open at the Quincy FFA greenhouse at 2 p.m. Customers will have to wear a mask and the number of people allowed in the greenhouse at one time is limited to six.
Inventory will be taken April 28 and the remaining plants will be sold online April 29 beginning at 8 a.m. The link to online order forms can be found at facebook.com/quincyffa once the sale is live.
All proceeds from the sale will benefit the members of Quincy FFA.
— Cala Flamond, World staff