East Wenatchee

Wings ‘n Wishes event returns to East Wenatchee

The community is invited to the holiday tree lighting at East Wenatchee City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 2. Santa will arrive on a Douglas County fire truck to spread his brand of cheer.

The event will include caroling, goodies and treats, and photos with Santa. Hot dog vendor Dooley Dogs will set up its cart for business.

Santa will also commandeer a fire truck to visit larger neighborhoods within city limits from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4.

To suggest neighborhoods for Santa’s 2022 tour, email events@eastwenatcheewa.com.

For more information, visit wwrld.us/3FyTvfG.

Leavenworth

Learn to craft wreaths at the Wenatchee River Institute

Join the Wenatchee River Institute for a winter wreath-making class Dec. 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St.

Florist, artist and event planner Amy Wall from Cashmere’s Salt of the Earth will teach participants how to create holiday wreaths to hang up and bring festive cheer to your home. There will also be a do-it-yourself option to pick up materials to build your own wreath at home.

The class is in-person and costs $48 for non-members and $42 for WRI members. The DIY packet costs $35. The workshop is limited to 20 participants and masks will be required.

For more information or to register, visit wenatchee riverinstitute.org.

Cashmere

Have ‘Christmas in Cashmere’ on Dec. 4

The Cashmere Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to help with the “Christmas in Cashmere” event.

The event will be held Dec. 4 from noon to 3 p.m. and include a complimentary warm beverage, treats, holiday artisans, activity stations, music, photos with Santa and more.

The 100 block of downtown will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the event.

The community and local businesses are encouraged to consider volunteering or donating. Volunteers needed include crews from 10 a.m. to noon to help set up canopy tents, tables and chairs, cleanup crews from 3 to 4 p.m. to clear canopy tents, tables, chairs and garbage, as well as fire pit and activity station attendants from 3 to 4 p.m.

Donation items requested include bird seed, candy canes, firewood and fire pit, hay or straw bales, holiday treats, napkins, and cider and single-serve hot chocolate K-cups.

Visit cashmerechamber.org/events for a full list of events and activities.

— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff

