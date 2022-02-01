Scholarships available for students interested in education degrees
Applications are now open for a grant and two scholarships offered by Delta Kappa Gamma, Zeta Chapter of North Central Washington. All scholarships are available for women who graduated from a high school in Chelan or Douglas county, are teaching in Chelan or Douglas county or are a child of a Chelan or Douglas county educator.
The Ruby Long Recruitment Grant: $1,000 that will help a student in financial need for a woman who is currently teaching and working towards a master’s degree or Ph.D.
Marje Stegeman Scholarship: $1,000 for a high school senior who has a family member currently or previously employed as a teacher or educator.
Charlotte Kohnhorst Memorial Scholarship: $2,000 for a student pursuing a degree in education.
The deadline for all three applications is April 1.
