Leavenworth
Learn about butterflies in July 15 workshop
The Wenatchee River Institute is offering the “Scouting for Butterflies” workshop featuring lepidopterist Dave Droppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15. Meet at the Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St. in Leavenworth.
The workshop is pay-what-you-can and will include a trek through trails of Mountain Home Road in Leavenworth. Catch-and-release methods will be used to observe butterflies and the workshop will inform participants about migratory patterns, what makes a species unique and more.
Participants are encouraged to bring a camera and proper hiking attire as the hike will consist of a maximum of 3.2 miles with 800 feet of elevation gain.
The workshop has a limit of 15 participants. For information or to register, visit wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.
NCW
Donate blood, save a life
The American Red Cross still faces severe blood shortages, affecting blood product availability across the country. Healthy and able donors of all types — especially type O — are urged to make an appointment.
Donors are needed to prevent delays to patient care and to assist hospitals in responding to blood needs.
Red Cross blood drives and donation centers follow the highest standards of safety and infection control, including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donor and staff.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
For information or to schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming donation opportunities:
- July 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., King’s Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee
- July 7, noon to 5 p.m., Oroville United Methodist Church, 908 Fir St.
- July 8, noon to 5 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 411 Western Ave., Tonasket
- July 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., King’s Orchard Church of Christ, Wenatchee
- July 20, noon to 5 p.m., King's Orchard Church of Christ, Wenatchee
- July 21, noon to 5 p.m., Omak Elks Lodge #1742 BPOE, 110 Ash St.
- July 22, noon to 5 p.m., The Barn, 51 Highway 20, Winthrop
- July 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., King's Orchard Church of Christ, Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff