Wenatchee

Registration open for Camp Zanika Lache

Early-bird registration is now available for Camp Zanika Lache for youth entering first through 12th grade.

Campers will live in rustic cabins that sleep 7 or 8 campers of similar age and gender.

Activities will include swimming, canoeing, kayaking, archery, cookouts, crafts and more.

COVID procedures will be in place for the safety of campers and staff.

Register before May 1 to save $25.

For more information or to register, call (509) 663-1609 or visit zanika.net.

NCW

Consulting grant now open to NCW nonprofits

The Nonprofit Practices Institute is now offering capacity-building grants to nonprofits in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, and Grant counties.

The institute is a partnership of the Community Foundation of NCW and the Icicle Fund

Grant funds are to be used to provide customized consulting services for selected nonprofits and covers the cost of the consultant that will guide the board and staff leadership over the course of several months. Consulting will cover one of three areas: planning and engagement, organizational culture and structure, or partnerships and collaboration.

The grant is open to 501©(3) nonprofit organizations and fiscally-sponsored programs are eligible for the partnership and collaboration area only. Awards will be determined by the scope of the project. The application deadline is May 31.

For more information on the grant and how to apply, visit cfncw.org/strategicconsulting.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Join the online forum

Tags

Vote for the BEST between April 21st and May 8th.

By participating, you will automatically be entered into our second drawing for a $50 gift card. Good luck!