Wenatchee
Registration open for Camp Zanika Lache
Early-bird registration is now available for Camp Zanika Lache for youth entering first through 12th grade.
Campers will live in rustic cabins that sleep 7 or 8 campers of similar age and gender.
Activities will include swimming, canoeing, kayaking, archery, cookouts, crafts and more.
COVID procedures will be in place for the safety of campers and staff.
Register before May 1 to save $25.
For more information or to register, call (509) 663-1609 or visit zanika.net.
NCW
Consulting grant now open to NCW nonprofits
The Nonprofit Practices Institute is now offering capacity-building grants to nonprofits in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, and Grant counties.
The institute is a partnership of the Community Foundation of NCW and the Icicle Fund
Grant funds are to be used to provide customized consulting services for selected nonprofits and covers the cost of the consultant that will guide the board and staff leadership over the course of several months. Consulting will cover one of three areas: planning and engagement, organizational culture and structure, or partnerships and collaboration.
The grant is open to 501©(3) nonprofit organizations and fiscally-sponsored programs are eligible for the partnership and collaboration area only. Awards will be determined by the scope of the project. The application deadline is May 31.
For more information on the grant and how to apply, visit cfncw.org/strategicconsulting.
— Cala Flamond, World staff