The Red Cross is encouraging healthy individuals who are feeling well to make appointments to donate blood in the weeks and months ahead in order to help meet current supply demands.
Donors can make appointments by downloading the free Red Cross donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
Here are some upcoming donation opportunities:
June 3, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Cashmere United Methodist Church, 213 S. Division St.
June 4, 1 to 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10170 Titus Road, Leavenworth
June 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omak Elks Lodge No. 1742 BPOE, 110 Ash St.
June 15, 1:45 to 5:45 p.m., Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff