Wenatchee
Apple Blossom auction canceled
The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Board of Directors has decided to cancel the annual auction scheduled for Jan. 23.
The auction is the third-largest fundraiser for the Apple Blossom Festival.
“We so appreciate our sponsors and attendees that have supported our auction year after year, but we just felt the timing wasn’t right to continue.” says festival administrator Darci Christoferson.
A fundraising element will be added to the Royalty Selection Pageant, which is scheduled “virtually” through NCW Life TV on Feb. 27.
Christoferson said plans continue for the 102nd Apple Blossom Festival, April 22-May 2, 2021. To support the festival, visit appleblossom.org.
Quincy
Santa Claus is coming to Quincy
Grant County Fire District 3 is working to bring Christmas to neighborhoods in Quincy and George with its Santa Claus is Coming to Town event.
Watch for fire trucks and listen for the sirens as they make their way up and down each street and come out and wave at Santa in his float.
Santa will pass through on the following schedule:
- Dec. 16, 6 p.m. in George
- Dec. 18, 6 p.m. in southeast Quincy
- Dec. 19, 4 p.m. in southwest Quincy
- Dec. 20, 4 p.m. in northeast Quincy, north of the railroad tracks and including Lazy Acres
- Dec. 21, 6 p.m. southwest and southeast Quincy south of the railroad tracks to F Street and Highway 28
For more information, call 787-2713.
NCW
Give blood, save a life
The Red Cross is urging eligible and health donors to consider making time to donate blood during the holiday season.
Donations of all blood types are needed to help ensure patient blood needs are met and supplies are stocked.
The Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. Precautions have been implemented to protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1800-733-2767.
Upcoming donation opportunities are as follows:
- Dec. 16, noon to 6 p.m., Lake Chelan United Methodist Church, 206 N. Emerson St.
- Dec. 17, 1 to 5 p.m., North Central Washington District Fairgrounds, 601 N. Monroe St., Waterville
- Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Confluence Health, 820 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee
- Dec. 29, 1 to 6 p.m., Quincy Community Center, 115 F St. S.W.
- Dec. 30, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Ephrata Recreation Center, 112 Basin St. S.W.
- Jan. 4, 1:30 to 7 p.m., King's Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff