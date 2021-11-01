Cashmere
Join the Cashmere Food Bank for a Saturday open house
The Cashmere Food Bank will host an open house from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 316 River St.
Refreshments will be provided and a raffle for gift cards to local businesses will also be available. Businesses providing gift cards include Milepost 111, The Cheesemonger’s Shop, Agave Azul and more.
Masks are required for the event; complimentary masks will be provided for those who do not have one.
For more information, call (509) 245-6464.
Wenatchee
Wenatchee Parks’ Indoor Playground to reopen in new location
Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services has announced the re-opening of the preschool Indoor Playground Monday through Thursday beginning Nov. 8 until March 17.
The Indoor Playground is a warm place for preschoolers’ age 4 and under to play during the cold winter months.
The playground has relocated to the second floor of Wenatchee City Hall, 301 Yakima St.. Two one-hour block time slots are available — 9 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Cost is $2 and reservations are required. Toys will be sanitized between each reservation and masks are required for ages 5 and up.
For information or to reserve a spot, call (509) 888-3282 or email candre@wenatcheewa.gov.
Wenatchee
Help families in need serve Thanksgiving dinner
Serve Wenatchee is bringing back its Thanksgiving basket filled with all the items for a complete meal to share with family at home.
Families can sign up for baskets by calling the Serve Wenatchee Office from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. beginning Nov. 8. Registration will remain open until full.
Serve Wenatchee volunteers will assemble baskets for families to pick up on Nov. 23 at Wenatchee First Assembly Church, 1520 McKittrick Ave.
A drive-thru pickup will be provided this year to ensure the safety of families receiving baskets.
Serve Wenatchee invites the public to provide at least one meal for a family for only $35. The group’s goal is to raise $17,500 for the Thanksgiving basket project.
For more information or to donate a basket for a family in need, visit servewenatchee.org and click the “Give Now” button.
Food will be delivered to families in decorated baskets. Those interested in decorating baskets are invited to call the SWV offices at (509) 663-4673 to arrange picking up baskets to decorate and return by Nov. 15.
NCW
Give to those in need this holiday season
The AAA Washington is holding its annual Soap for Hope donation drive through Dec. 30.
Donations of new and unopened travel-, full- and economy-size hygiene products will be collected at AAA Wenatchee, 221 N. Mission St. and then donated to Serve Wenatchee.
Requested items for donation include soap and body wash, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, menstrual pads and tampons and sanitizing wipes.
For more information or a full list of acceptable donations, visit wwrld.us/2ZGOann.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff