Wenatchee
Join free webinar to learn about maintaining memory
Prestige Senior Living East Wenatchee and Prestige Assisted Living Colonial Vista invite community members to join a free webinar on July 30 at 10:30 a.m.
Aging and memory expert Dr. Rob Winningham will share the most recent scientific advances on maintaining and improving memory ability through a holistic and interconnected approach. He will also explain factors that affect cognition when aging.
The event is virtual and participants can get more information or register at wwrld.us/3rebRgc.
Wenatchee
Registration for SAIL workshop now open
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) is accepting applicants for an in-person training workshop 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St.
The registration cost is $100 and includes lunch. Financial assistance is available.
SAIL is an evidence-based fall prevention, strength, balance and fitness program for adults 65 and older intended to help reduce the chances of falling.
For more information or to register, call Erin Cass at (509) 393-9113 or visit sailfitness.org.
NCW
14 regional nonprofits awarded consulting grant
The Nonprofit Practices Institute has awarded Strategic Consulting Grants to 14 nonprofit groups in the region.
The grant will provide one-on-one customized consulting in one of three areas: Planning and Engagement, Partnerships and Collaboration, or Organizational Culture and Structure.
Roughly half of the organizations will begin their consulting project this summer and the other half will begin in the fall. Grant funds cover consultant fees and the nonprofits invest staff and board leadership time.
The following nonprofits received grants:
- Aero Methow Rescue Service, Methow Valley
- Arts Alliance, Chelan and Douglas counties
- Chelan Valley Hope, Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties
- Columbia Basin Allied Arts, Grant County
- Greater Leavenworth Museum, Leavenworth/Plain
- Methow Valley Citizens Council, Methow Valley, Okanogan County
- Methow Valley Interpretive Center, Methow Valley, Okanogan County
- Mountain Sprouts Children’s Community & Wenatchee River Institute, Chelan County
- Sustainable Wenatchee, Chelan County, East Wenatchee
- TEAMS Learning Center, Chelan County
- Upper Valley MEND, Leavenworth/Plain
- Waste Loop, Leavenworth/Plain
- Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center
For more information on the Nonprofit Practices Institute, visit cfncw.org/npi.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff