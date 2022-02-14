Purchase Access

University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The following students were named to the Dean’s List for fall term. Eligible students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded hours.

Cashmere: Joseph Black

Wenatchee: Haily Payne

Winthrop: Walker Hall, Novie Mccabe

George Fox University

NEWBERG, Ore. — The following students were named to the dean's list for fall semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work.

Chelan: Olivia Nygreen

Wenatchee: Conard Harrison, Calvin McCauley

University of Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio — Kaitlyn Coleman of Quincy earned a spot on the Dean's List for fall term. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — Haley McLean Pembroke of Chelan was named to the Deans' List for fall semester. Eligible students must earn at least a 3.6 grade-point average and a minimum number of graded semester hours.

— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff

