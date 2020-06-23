Lewis & Clark College

PORTLAND — Alison Osgood of Wenatchee graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biology during Lewis & Clark College’s commencement ceremony on May 9.

Whitworth University

SPOKANE — The following undergraduate students were named to the Provost’s Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.

Chelan: Colt Corrigan

East Wenatchee: Riley Bergan, Josiah Clifton, Parker Daniels, Rebecca Devereaux, Chloe Millard, Connor Weldy

Malaga: John Simmons

Wenatchee: Brianna Aldrich, Ali Brandt, Vanessa Figueroa, Jaime Granados-Ramos, Valerie Kremer, Kjersten Langager, Paola Silva, Hever Zelaya Solano

Montana State University

BOZEMAN, Mont. —The following students were named to the undergraduate honor rolls for spring semester 2020. There are two MSU honor roll lists, the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned at least 12 college-level credits. Students with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the semester were named to the President’s List. Students earning a GPA of 3.5 or above were named to the Dean’s List.

President’s List

Cashmere: Julia Burnham

Leavenworth: Megan Evans, Petros Platis

Winthrop: Leia Hansen

Dean’s List

Leavenworth: Joseph Long, Kieran Ringel

Wenatchee: Solomon Dormaier, David Hasse, Zachary Hurt, Hope McPhetridge, Madison Munro, Chloe Smytheman, Catherine Vejvoda

Winthrop: Sam Neitlich, Reed Stanbery

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Join the online forum

Tags

Get the news delivered to your email inbox