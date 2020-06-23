Lewis & Clark College
PORTLAND — Alison Osgood of Wenatchee graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biology during Lewis & Clark College’s commencement ceremony on May 9.
Whitworth University
SPOKANE — The following undergraduate students were named to the Provost’s Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.
Chelan: Colt Corrigan
East Wenatchee: Riley Bergan, Josiah Clifton, Parker Daniels, Rebecca Devereaux, Chloe Millard, Connor Weldy
Malaga: John Simmons
Wenatchee: Brianna Aldrich, Ali Brandt, Vanessa Figueroa, Jaime Granados-Ramos, Valerie Kremer, Kjersten Langager, Paola Silva, Hever Zelaya Solano
Montana State University
BOZEMAN, Mont. —The following students were named to the undergraduate honor rolls for spring semester 2020. There are two MSU honor roll lists, the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned at least 12 college-level credits. Students with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the semester were named to the President’s List. Students earning a GPA of 3.5 or above were named to the Dean’s List.
President’s List
Cashmere: Julia Burnham
Leavenworth: Megan Evans, Petros Platis
Winthrop: Leia Hansen
Dean’s List
Leavenworth: Joseph Long, Kieran Ringel
Wenatchee: Solomon Dormaier, David Hasse, Zachary Hurt, Hope McPhetridge, Madison Munro, Chloe Smytheman, Catherine Vejvoda
Winthrop: Sam Neitlich, Reed Stanbery
— Cala Flamond, World staff