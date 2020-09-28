Spokane Falls Community College
SPOKANE — Ann Ring of Chelan and Kristina McKinney of Oroville were named to the honor roll for summer quarter, which ended in August. Students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or above to be listed on the honor roll.
Wenatchee
New website for scholarship applications
The Washington Apple Education Foundation recently launched a new website at scholarshipresources.org that is created to serve the scholarship information needs of college-bound students and their parents and counselors.
In addition to the website, WAEF staff have scheduled three webinars for area students and counselors beginning in October. Several schools in the region have also scheduled training sessions for students.
In addition to providing scholarship resources, WAEF awards more than $1 million in scholarships annually to new and renewing students whose parents are employed in the tree fruit industry.
Specific information about the foundation’s scholarships, including current applications, can be found at waef.org/scholarships.
— Cala Flamond, World staff