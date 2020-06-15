Lake Chelan Boating Club
MANSON — The winners of the 2020 scholarships have been announced and funds awarded to outstanding local high school graduating seniors to be used at an accredited college or trade school.
Winning students Bryce La Mar and Tobin Wier will each receive $500 scholarships, and Amelia Bordner will receive a $250 scholarship.
La Mar is a graduate of Manson High School. He will attend Moody Aviation to pursue a degree in missionary aviation technology.He is the son of Brett La Mar.
Weir is a graduate from Chelan High School and will attend Montana State University in the fall to pursue a degree in aviation and business marketing. He is the son of Pete and Kari Weir.
Bordner is a graduate from Chelan High School. She will attend Biola University. She the daughter of Burke and Jennifer Bordner.
The Lake Chelan Realtor Council
CHELAN — The recipients of Lake Chelan Realtor Council's 2020 scholarship awards have been announced.
Macaela LaPorte of Chelan High School and Jose Vazquez-Guitierrez of Manson High school were each awarded two-year scholarships worth $5,500.
LaPorte will attend Western Washington University with an academic emphasis on business management and environmental sustainability.
Vazquez-Guitierrez will attend the University of Washington, where he plans to study engineering.
The Wenatchee Rotary Foundation
WENATCHEE — Scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 college year have been announced. Wenatchee Rotary Foundation scholarships are renewable for up to four years.
First-time recipients of the award are Jizelle Torres Bazon, Amber Crocker, Exekiel Tschritter and Gabriela Alvarado.
The following college students will also continue to receive renewable scholarship support for up to four years from the Foundation: Pablo Cortez Gomez, Guadalupe Almanza, Maria Guadalupe Navarro, Galilea Katrina Vasquez, Jessica Gutierrez Elias, Mariana Santos, Janeli Sanchez Villasenor and Cesar Bedolla- Hurtado.
The Rotary Club of Wenatchee recently established the Carol Norton/WSU Scholarship to honor Carol for her service to the club. Recent high school graduates awarded the Carol Norton Scholarship who will attend WSU are Emma Ferrari-Zimmerman, Maia Brown and Rhett Goveia.
The Wenatchee Rotary Foundation is part of The Rotary Club of Wenatchee with the goal of supporting educational opportunities for youth in the Wenatchee Valley.
University of Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 graded credits.
Chelan: Ethan Morris
Coulee Dam: Hannah Wapato
Omak: Bailey Strange-Covey, Justin Stanley
Quincy: Elizabeth Nielson, Hannah Ferreyra, Morgan O'Brien
Tonasket: Aaron Bharucha, Alexandra Mires
Waterville: Brittany Hurst
Wenatchee: Samuel Yunker, Alea Nielsen, Rhawnwen Jones, Hannah Eckert
Central Washington University
ELLENSBURG — Maureny Murillo was recognized as a 2020 President’s Scholar. Maureny graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting. This award honors the top 1% of all College of Business graduates.
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alexandrea Nessi of East Wenatchee recently earned a bachelor's degree in music.
Sam Houston State University
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Shelby Dietrich of Chelan recently earned a master's degree in criminal justice and criminology from Sam Houston State University.
Whitworth University
SPOKANE — The following undergraduate students were named to the Provost's Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.
Chelan: Colt Corrigan
East Wenatchee: Riley Bergan, Josiah Clifton, Parker Daniels, Rebecca Devereaux, Chloe Millard, Connor Weldy,
Malaga: John Simmons
Wenatchee: Brianna Aldrich, Ali Brandt, Vanessa Figueroa, Jaime Granados-Ramos, Valerie Kremer, Kjersten Langager, Paola Silva, Hever Zelaya Solano
Montana State University
BOZEMAN, Mont. —The following students were named to the undergraduate honor rolls for spring semester 2020. There are two MSU honor roll lists, the President's List and the Dean's List. To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned at least 12 college-level credits. Students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the President's List. Students earning a grade-point average of 3.5 or above were named to the Dean’s List.
President’s List
Cashmere: Julia Burnham
Leavenworth: Megan Evans, Petros Platis
Winthrop: Leia Hansen
Dean’s List
Leavenworth: Joseph Long, Kieran Ringel
Wenatchee: Solomon Dormaier, David Hasse, Zachary Hurt, Hope McPhetridge, Madison Munro, Chloe Smytheman, Catherine Vejvoda
Winthrop: Sam Neitlich, Reed Stanbery
— Cala Flamond, World staff