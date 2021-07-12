University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Michael Sauer of Wenatchee graduated with a Doctor of Medicine degree during a commencement ceremony on May 6.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Michael Sauer of Wenatchee graduated with a Doctor of Medicine degree during a commencement ceremony on May 6.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Editorial assistant
Editorial assistant
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to Business World, a monthly publication covering business in North Central Washington.
WENATCHEE — Workers looking for jobs, or a new career, have opportunities this summer in what is currently a hot job market. Read more
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription