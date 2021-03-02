Dixie State University
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Audrey Hyde of Wenatchee was named to the honor roll for the fall 2020 semester. Students eligible for the honor roll must complete a minimum of 15 credits and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Gettysburg College
GETTYSBURG, Penn. — Madison Cannatelli of East Wenatchee was named to the Dean's Commendation List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester. Students with a quality point average in the range of 3.3 to 3.59 for a semester's work are placed on the Dean's Commendation List.
— Cala Flamond, World staff