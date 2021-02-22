University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester. To qualify, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.

Chelan: Ethan Morris

Ephrata: Amy Dobbins

Okanogan: Dylan Streeter, Hailey Shiflett

Omak: Bailey Strange-Covey, Justin Stanley

Pateros: Litzy Gomez, Madeline Varrelman

Peshastin: Emma Nixon

Waterville: Alexandra Mires

Wenatchee: Alea Nielsen, Brittany Hurst, Hannah Eckert, Mackenzie Brown, Samuel Yunker

University of Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio — Kaitlyn Coleman of Quincy was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Whitworth University

SPOKANE — Sara Bowe of East Wenatchee has graduated with a master's degree in theology.

— Cala Flamond, World Staff

