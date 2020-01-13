Mount Marty College
Yankton, S.D.— Daniel Rockwell of Wenatchee was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester. Eligible students are undergraduate students completing a full-time load of graded coursework with a minimum term grade-point average of 3.5.
Plymouth State University
Plymouth, N.H. — Siri Brett of Malaga was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible, a student must achieve a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the semester, with a minimum 12-credit course load.
— Cala Flamond, World staff