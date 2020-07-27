Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The following students were named to the Scholastic Honor Roll for spring term 2020. Eligible students have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework.

Chelan: Emily Holden

East Wenatchee: Brayden Brown

Quincy: Jonathan Bennett

Spokane Community College

SPOKANE — The following students earned a spot on the honor roll for the 2020 winter quarter. Eligible students have achieved a grade-point average of 3.0 or above in fall quarter to be named to the honor roll.

Brewster: Edgar Najera

Chelan: Ken Gordon

East Wenatchee: Lauri Brady

Ephrata: Morgan Williams

Okanogan: David Grooms

Oroville: Elijah Burnell, Gilberto Delgado, Cayden Field, Victoria Kindred

Omak: Jennifer Peoples, Aniessa Torres

Peshastin: Juan Villanueva

Quincy: Charlie Perez

Tonasket: Chadwick Bretz, Vachael Burnette, Amber Utt

Spokane Falls Community College

SPOKANE — The following students earned a spot on the honor roll for spring quarter, which ended in June. Eligible students have achieved a grade-point average of 3.0 or above to be listed on the honor roll.

Okanogan: Brady Cate

Wenatchee: Demary Sugg, Zackery Dasilva

East Wenatchee: Ralph Turner

Waterville: Bailee Mcleod

Bridgeport: John Plimpton

Twisp: Jennifer Ellsworth, Amanda Tomatich

Ephrata: Gracie Weist

Brewster: C’Aira Murray

Tonasket: Madilynn Larson

University of Idaho

MOSCOW — The following students graduated during Spring Commencement.

East Wenatchee: Kyle Hoffman, Mackenzie Holman, Megumi Taylor

Leavenworth: Tessa Hassinger

Malaga: Bethany Symonds

Okanogan: Cade Smith

Quincy: Elizabeth Nielson, Hannah Ferreyra

Tonasket: Morgan O’Brien

Twisp: Sarah Hanchett

Waterville: Nolan Ruud

— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff

