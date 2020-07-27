Oregon State University
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The following students were named to the Scholastic Honor Roll for spring term 2020. Eligible students have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework.
Chelan: Emily Holden
East Wenatchee: Brayden Brown
Quincy: Jonathan Bennett
Spokane Community College
SPOKANE — The following students earned a spot on the honor roll for the 2020 winter quarter. Eligible students have achieved a grade-point average of 3.0 or above in fall quarter to be named to the honor roll.
Brewster: Edgar Najera
Chelan: Ken Gordon
East Wenatchee: Lauri Brady
Ephrata: Morgan Williams
Okanogan: David Grooms
Oroville: Elijah Burnell, Gilberto Delgado, Cayden Field, Victoria Kindred
Omak: Jennifer Peoples, Aniessa Torres
Peshastin: Juan Villanueva
Quincy: Charlie Perez
Tonasket: Chadwick Bretz, Vachael Burnette, Amber Utt
Spokane Falls Community College
SPOKANE — The following students earned a spot on the honor roll for spring quarter, which ended in June. Eligible students have achieved a grade-point average of 3.0 or above to be listed on the honor roll.
Okanogan: Brady Cate
Wenatchee: Demary Sugg, Zackery Dasilva
East Wenatchee: Ralph Turner
Waterville: Bailee Mcleod
Bridgeport: John Plimpton
Twisp: Jennifer Ellsworth, Amanda Tomatich
Ephrata: Gracie Weist
Brewster: C’Aira Murray
Tonasket: Madilynn Larson
University of Idaho
MOSCOW — The following students graduated during Spring Commencement.
East Wenatchee: Kyle Hoffman, Mackenzie Holman, Megumi Taylor
Leavenworth: Tessa Hassinger
Malaga: Bethany Symonds
Okanogan: Cade Smith
Quincy: Elizabeth Nielson, Hannah Ferreyra
Tonasket: Morgan O’Brien
Twisp: Sarah Hanchett
Waterville: Nolan Ruud
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff