Washington State University
PULLMAN — Myles Davis of Wenatchee was awarded $4,000 from the George and Lucille Hardgrove scholarship.
Colorado College
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cade Quigley of Twisp was named to the 2019-20 Dean's List. Students who achieve a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher are named to the Dean's List, which is released once a year. To qualify, a student must complete seven units in the academic year and those courses must be taken for a letter grade.
University of Washington
SEATTLE — The following students were named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington for Winter 2020 Quarter. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
Brewster: Naydelin Arevalo-Garcia, Sandra Esquivel-Ruiz, Rosa Velasco, Conley Wright
Bridgeport: Elizabeth Michel
Cashmere: Ian Lindell, Karely Ojeda Lopez, Ellen Perleberg, Warren Robertson, Austin Ross, Ellie York
Chelan: Elli Vegdahl-Crowell
Chelan Falls: Javier Torres
Dryden: Jaqueline Valdez Gonzalez
East Wenatchee: Alexander Albert, Aydan Bailey, Alexandria Bremmer, Emily Castorena, Victoria Chavez, Sydnie Gregory, Joseph Gurnard, Adamari Hernandez, Ethan Husted, Evyn Kuske, Alex Moseley, Elizabeth Popoff, Joshua Sanborn, Cynthia Sanchez, Ethan Simpson, Jacob Stroud, Nicole Tsang, Thomas Weldy
Leavenworth: Tyler Bain, Greta Enloe, Neil Flodin, Jayce Knerr, Jacob Smith
Malott: Arnulfo Mercado Jr.
Manson: Brenda Lopez, Delacey Machus, Jesse Russell
Marlin: Luisa Bayona-Otero
Nespelem: Khani Priest
Okanogan: Jagteshwer Bains, Shaelee Bowers, Mason Duke, Greyson Fields, Leonardo Mota-Villaraldo
Omak: Emily Little, Keith Matt, Lacoda Miller, Nathalia Paago
Orondo: Kristin Dahlke
Pateros: Yamile Ascencion, Samuel Larsen
Peshastin: Rebecca Bustos-Ortiz, Madison Colvin, Christopher Ryals
Quincy: Anyssa Ayala, Jose Buenrostro Jr., Vanessa Buenrostro, Martin Cuali-Ramirez, Kyle Feigal, Sandra Huezo-Menjivar, Fiona Koehnen, Jhonatan Magallanes, Erin Nieuwenhuis, Christina Ramirez, Edgar Vazquez
Tonasket: Thomas Kennedy, Treven Nielsen
Waterville: Stephanie Chavez
Wenatchee: Nivrutti Bhide, Austin Blakney, Brenden Britt, Isabella Dahl, Bruno Diaz Torres, Kathleen Dodge, Mary Eifert, Ryan Engel, Jessica Garnica, Janely Gonzalez, Alexandra Haugan, Eamon Haugan, Kasia Havlicek, Evelyn Hyde, Elleanor Italiane, Lili Italiane, Lucas Jobe, Hendrik Keyser, Layne Knipfer, William Locatelli, Marisa Lykken, Kori Martin, Sebastian Pasion, Victoria Peterson, Yasmina Qazi, Megan Sand
