George Fox University

NEWBERG, Ore. — Olivia Nygreen of Chelan and Conard Harrison of Wenatchee were named to the Dean’s List. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the academic honors list.

Whitman College

WALLA WALLA — Ezabella Gomez of East Wenatchee earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College. The recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Montana State University

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The following students were named to the undergraduate honor roll for spring term. There are two MSU honor roll lists, the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned at least 12 college-level credits. Students with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the semester were named to the President’s List. An asterisk follows their names below. The Dean’s List includes students earning a grade-point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Chelan: Kyle Jackson, Tobin Wier

East Wenatchee: Madison Munro

Entiat:

  • Shae Milne

Grand Coulee: Wensdae Antoine

Leavenworth:

  • Leo Cunningham, Megan Evans, Petros Platis, Kieran Ringel

Mazama:

  • Nicholas Fitzmaurice

Nespelem:

  • LorRinda Richardson

Peshastin:

  • Connor Nelle

Quincy: Chase Morgan

Wenatchee: Grant Carroll, David Hasse, Nicole Hudson, Zachary Hurt, Chloe Smytheman, Catherine Vej

Plymouth State University

PLYMOUTH, N.H.— Siri Brett of Malaga was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.69 with a minimum course load of 12 attempted credit hours.

University of Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, Ind. — Hailey Sandoval of Chelan has graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Gonzaga University

SPOKANE — The following residents earned placement on the honor roll for spring semester. Students eligible for the President’s List must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average. An asterisk follows their names below. To be listed to the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average.

Chelan:

  • Gabriella Navarro

East Wenatchee:

  • Hunter Brawley, Ashley Rubio, Taylor Takasugi

Wenatchee:

  • Meghan Brown, Paige Chvilicek, Arianna George, Lauren Hightower, Benjamin Higley, Emily McCarthy, Michael Wiest

Gonzaga University

SPOKANE — The following students participated in graduation exercises during a commencement ceremony. These students have either completed their undergraduate degree or are expected to complete their degree requirements this year.

Chelan: Jordyn Eldred, special education

East Wenatchee: Hunter Brawley, economics-arts (cum laude)

Rock Island: Maria Barros, business administration; Jordanne Beckwith-Barros, business administration

Wenatchee: Paige Chvilicek, French and public relations (magna cum laude)

Central Carolina Technical College

SUMTER, S.C. — Katrina Wry of Cashmere graduated from Central Carolina Technical College during May commencement exercises.

University of Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Denali Tontini of Wenatchee was named to the Dean’s List for spring term. To be eligible, a student must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Ohio University

ATHENS, Ohio — Rebekah Baldwin of East Wenatchee graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree in business venturing from the College of Business at Ohio University.

Whitworth University

SPOKANE — The following undergraduate students achieved Provost’s Honor Roll status for spring semester. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.

Chelan: Colt Corrigan, Kassie Strange

East Wenatchee: Riley Bergan, Josiah Clifton, Parker Daniels, Rebecca Devereaux, Chloe Millard, Connor Weldy

Wenatchee: Brianna Aldrich, Vanessa Figueroa, Caryn Jagla, Kjersten Langager

Wartburg College

WAVERLY, Iowa — Gwen McQuaig of Wenatchee was named to the Winter/May term Dean’s List. The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in at least five course credits during the terms.

