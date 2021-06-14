George Fox University
NEWBERG, Ore. — Olivia Nygreen of Chelan and Conard Harrison of Wenatchee were named to the Dean’s List. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the academic honors list.
Whitman College
WALLA WALLA — Ezabella Gomez of East Wenatchee earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College. The recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Montana State University
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The following students were named to the undergraduate honor roll for spring term. There are two MSU honor roll lists, the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned at least 12 college-level credits. Students with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the semester were named to the President’s List. An asterisk follows their names below. The Dean’s List includes students earning a grade-point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.
Chelan: Kyle Jackson, Tobin Wier
East Wenatchee: Madison Munro
Entiat:
- Shae Milne
Grand Coulee: Wensdae Antoine
Leavenworth:
- Leo Cunningham, Megan Evans, Petros Platis, Kieran Ringel
Mazama:
- Nicholas Fitzmaurice
Nespelem:
- LorRinda Richardson
Peshastin:
- Connor Nelle
Quincy: Chase Morgan
Wenatchee: Grant Carroll, David Hasse, Nicole Hudson, Zachary Hurt, Chloe Smytheman, Catherine Vej
Plymouth State University
PLYMOUTH, N.H.— Siri Brett of Malaga was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.69 with a minimum course load of 12 attempted credit hours.
University of Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, Ind. — Hailey Sandoval of Chelan has graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Gonzaga University
SPOKANE — The following residents earned placement on the honor roll for spring semester. Students eligible for the President’s List must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average. An asterisk follows their names below. To be listed to the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average.
Chelan:
- Gabriella Navarro
East Wenatchee:
- Hunter Brawley, Ashley Rubio, Taylor Takasugi
Wenatchee:
- Meghan Brown, Paige Chvilicek, Arianna George, Lauren Hightower, Benjamin Higley, Emily McCarthy, Michael Wiest
SPOKANE — The following students participated in graduation exercises during a commencement ceremony. These students have either completed their undergraduate degree or are expected to complete their degree requirements this year.
Chelan: Jordyn Eldred, special education
East Wenatchee: Hunter Brawley, economics-arts (cum laude)
Rock Island: Maria Barros, business administration; Jordanne Beckwith-Barros, business administration
Wenatchee: Paige Chvilicek, French and public relations (magna cum laude)
Central Carolina Technical College
SUMTER, S.C. — Katrina Wry of Cashmere graduated from Central Carolina Technical College during May commencement exercises.
University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Denali Tontini of Wenatchee was named to the Dean’s List for spring term. To be eligible, a student must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
Ohio University
ATHENS, Ohio — Rebekah Baldwin of East Wenatchee graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree in business venturing from the College of Business at Ohio University.
Whitworth University
SPOKANE — The following undergraduate students achieved Provost’s Honor Roll status for spring semester. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.
Chelan: Colt Corrigan, Kassie Strange
East Wenatchee: Riley Bergan, Josiah Clifton, Parker Daniels, Rebecca Devereaux, Chloe Millard, Connor Weldy
Wenatchee: Brianna Aldrich, Vanessa Figueroa, Caryn Jagla, Kjersten Langager
Wartburg College
WAVERLY, Iowa — Gwen McQuaig of Wenatchee was named to the Winter/May term Dean’s List. The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in at least five course credits during the terms.
