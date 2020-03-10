Fort Lewis College
DURANGO, Colo. — Cole Paton of Cashmere graduated from Fort Lewis College with a degree in business administration.
Delta Kappa Gamma
The Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators, is seeking applicants for the Ruby Long Recruitment Grant and the Marje Stegeman Scholarship.
The Ruby Long grant assists students with financial need who are committed to teaching and the Stegeman scholarship is for an education major with a family member currently or formerly employed as a teacher. Each awards $1,000.
Eligible applicants are female high school graduates from high schools in Chelan or Douglas counties currently accepted into a college of education with a major in teaching. Application deadline is April 1.
For more information or to find an application, visit zetachapter.com or email cril@earthlink.net.
Philanthropic Educational Organization International
Eligible applicants for the Upper Valley Scholarship are women in need of financial assistance returning to school. Applicants must either be age 30 or over and reside in Chelan County or Douglas County, or currently enrolled in or returning to a higher education program after a two-year or more absence.
Colleges, universities or technical schools where applicants have been accepted must be fully accredited and within Washington state. Out-of-state, online accredited schools are accepted.
The scholarship is needs-based and must be used for school expenses and is paid directly to the school. Applicants may re-submit each year of study. Applications must be received by April 30. Funds will be available by fall of 2020 and sent directly to the school’s financial department upon confirmation of enrollment.
For more information or to request an application form, contact Mimi Keller at mimikeller5@icloud.com.
Central Washington Catholic Foundation
Central Washington Catholic Foundation is offering the Celebration of Faith Scholarship, which will award $2,000 to up to five practicing Catholics from the Diocese of Yakima attending or planning to attend a Catholic college or university.
Eligible students must be accepted to an accredited Catholic college or university and must live within the boundaries of the Diocese of Yakima, which includes Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties. Students must show significant community activities and future plans and educational goals. Recipients will be eligible to re-apply and compete with new applicants.
Deadline for submissions is April 1. For more information or to apply online, visit cwcatholicfoundation.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Lake Chelan Boating Club
Two $500 scholarships are available to graduating high school students through the Lake Chelan Boating Club.
They are to be used at an accredited college or trade school during the 2020-21 school year. Applicants must attend Manson or Chelan high schools, be homeschooled and living in those school districts, or be a child of a current Lake Chelan Boating Club member.
Application deadline is April 1, and recipients must demonstrate personal and academic achievement and a strong community service record. For details and an application, visit lcboatingclub.com and click on “About Us” and “LCBC Scholarship.”
— Bridget Mire, World Staff