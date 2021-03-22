Biola University
LA MIRADA, Calif. — Logan Barger of East Wenatchee and Chloe Diaz of Cashmere were named to the Dean’s List for the fall term. Biola students are placed on the Dean’s List to honor those with a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
University of Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — The following students graduated during a virtual Winter Commencement Ceremony
Omak: Keith Kistler, master's degree in environmental science
Pateros: Madeline Varrelman, bachelor's degree in biology
Tonasket: Aaron Bharucha, bachelor's degree in communication
Bates College
LEWISTON, Maine — Maya Seckinger of Winthrop was named to the Dean's List for fall semester. Eligible students have a grade-point average of 3.88 or higher.
Emporia State University
EMPORIA, Kansas — Alyssa Collins of Omak graduated from Emporia State University with a master's degree in library science, with a concentration in archives studies.
— Cala Flamond, World staff