Biola University

LA MIRADA, Calif. — Logan Barger of East Wenatchee and Chloe Diaz of Cashmere were named to the Dean’s List for the fall term. Biola students are placed on the Dean’s List to honor those with a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — The following students graduated during a virtual Winter Commencement Ceremony

Omak: Keith Kistler, master's degree in environmental science

Pateros: Madeline Varrelman, bachelor's degree in biology

Tonasket: Aaron Bharucha, bachelor's degree in communication

Bates College

LEWISTON, Maine — Maya Seckinger of Winthrop was named to the Dean's List for fall semester. Eligible students have a grade-point average of 3.88 or higher.

Emporia State University

EMPORIA, Kansas — Alyssa Collins of Omak graduated from Emporia State University with a master's degree in library science, with a concentration in archives studies.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Join the online forum