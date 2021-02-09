Hamilton College

CLINTON, N.Y. — Clare Nelle of Peshastin was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried a course load of four or more graded credits with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Spokane Community CollegeSPOKANE — The following students earned a spot on the honor roll for the 2020 fall quarter. The honor roll lists those students who achieved a grade-point average of 3.0 or above in fall quarter.

Brewster: Jacqueline Garcia-Corrales

Bridgeport: Yareli Palacio-Isidra

Chelan: Jaxon Ayling

East Wenatchee: Lauri Brady, Gabriela Espinoza-Tovar, Cody Brown

Ephrata: Chantel Durfee, Morgan Williams

Manson: Sarah Thompson-Edgel

Monitor: Caleb McGrady

Okanogan: Laynee Hubbard

Omak: Alahna Timentwa

Oroville: Cayden Field

Quincy: Andrew Littrell

Tonasket: Jamie Wilson, Chadwick Bretz, Rubi Capote

Wenatchee: Jaxson Porterfield

George Fox University

NEWBERG, Ore. — Olivia Nygreen of Chelan and Conard Harrison of Wenatchee were among the students who earned Dean’s List recognition for the fall 2020 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to qualify.

St. Cloud Technical and Community College

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Kristi Marchand of Chelan was named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Eligible students must have a grade-point average of 4.0.

Montclair State University

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Alec Lobe of Ephrata was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Whitman College

WALLA WALLA — Ezabella Gomez of East Wenatchee earned academic honors for the most recent semester. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher with no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.

Minnesota State College

WINONA AND RED WING, Minn. — Vincent Bigos of East Wenatchee was named to the President’s List for fall semester 2020. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits at MSC Southeast during an academic term and achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

