Hamilton College
CLINTON, N.Y. — Clare Nelle of Peshastin was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried a course load of four or more graded credits with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Spokane Community CollegeSPOKANE — The following students earned a spot on the honor roll for the 2020 fall quarter. The honor roll lists those students who achieved a grade-point average of 3.0 or above in fall quarter.
Brewster: Jacqueline Garcia-Corrales
Bridgeport: Yareli Palacio-Isidra
Chelan: Jaxon Ayling
East Wenatchee: Lauri Brady, Gabriela Espinoza-Tovar, Cody Brown
Ephrata: Chantel Durfee, Morgan Williams
Manson: Sarah Thompson-Edgel
Monitor: Caleb McGrady
Okanogan: Laynee Hubbard
Omak: Alahna Timentwa
Oroville: Cayden Field
Quincy: Andrew Littrell
Tonasket: Jamie Wilson, Chadwick Bretz, Rubi Capote
Wenatchee: Jaxson Porterfield
George Fox University
NEWBERG, Ore. — Olivia Nygreen of Chelan and Conard Harrison of Wenatchee were among the students who earned Dean’s List recognition for the fall 2020 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to qualify.
St. Cloud Technical and Community College
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Kristi Marchand of Chelan was named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Eligible students must have a grade-point average of 4.0.
Montclair State University
MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Alec Lobe of Ephrata was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Whitman College
WALLA WALLA — Ezabella Gomez of East Wenatchee earned academic honors for the most recent semester. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher with no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
Minnesota State College
WINONA AND RED WING, Minn. — Vincent Bigos of East Wenatchee was named to the President’s List for fall semester 2020. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits at MSC Southeast during an academic term and achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
— Cala Flamond, World staff