Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. — Riata Marchant of Omak was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for fall 2020. Eligible students are full-time undergraduates who completed 12 or more hours with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade below a C.
Spokane Falls Community College
SPOKANE — The following students were named to the fall quarter honor roll. Eligible students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher to be listed on the honor roll.
Wenatchee: Kate Anderson
Brewster: Samantha Emigh
Bridgeport: John Plimpton
Cashmere: Arturo Avila
Ephrata: Leah Gray, Theodora Kessel, Gracie Weist
Okanogan: Rebecca Hawley
Orondo: Emily Brandt
Tonasket: Carter Colbert
Twisp: Amanda Tomatich
Gonzaga University
SPOKANE — The following students were named to the President's List for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
East Wenatchee: Ashley Rubio, Taylor Takasugi
Wenatchee: Meghan Brown, Paige Chvilicek, Emily McCarthy, Mikayla McCubbin, Michael Wiest
Gonzaga University
SPOKANE— The following students were named to the Dean's List for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Chelan: Will Seubert
Wenatchee: Benjamin Higley, Mariana Santos, Colin Snyder
University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Novie Mccabe, of Winthrop was named to the fall 2020 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Oregon State University
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The following students earned a spot on the Scholastic Honor Roll for fall term 2020. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework and earn a B-plus (3.5 grade-point average) or better.
East Wenatchee: Brayden Brown
Leavenworth: Natalie Craig
Quincy: Jonathan Bennett, Erin Brisbine
Twisp: Hannah Bakke
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff