Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — Riata Marchant of Omak was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for fall 2020. Eligible students are full-time undergraduates who completed 12 or more hours with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade below a C.

Spokane Falls Community College

SPOKANE — The following students were named to the fall quarter honor roll. Eligible students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher to be listed on the honor roll.

Wenatchee: Kate Anderson

Brewster: Samantha Emigh

Bridgeport: John Plimpton

Cashmere: Arturo Avila

Ephrata: Leah Gray, Theodora Kessel, Gracie Weist

Okanogan: Rebecca Hawley

Orondo: Emily Brandt

Tonasket: Carter Colbert

Twisp: Amanda Tomatich

Gonzaga University

SPOKANE — The following students were named to the President's List for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

East Wenatchee: Ashley Rubio, Taylor Takasugi

Wenatchee: Meghan Brown, Paige Chvilicek, Emily McCarthy, Mikayla McCubbin, Michael Wiest

Gonzaga University

SPOKANE— The following students were named to the Dean's List for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Chelan: Will Seubert

Wenatchee: Benjamin Higley, Mariana Santos, Colin Snyder

University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Novie Mccabe, of Winthrop was named to the fall 2020 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The following students earned a spot on the Scholastic Honor Roll for fall term 2020. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework and earn a B-plus (3.5 grade-point average) or better.

East Wenatchee: Brayden Brown

Leavenworth: Natalie Craig

Quincy: Jonathan Bennett, Erin Brisbine

Twisp: Hannah Bakke

— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff

