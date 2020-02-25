Whitworth University
SPOKANE — Graham Monteleone of Chelan earned a master of arts degree in theology.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Keeping the community informed
Holding local officials accountable
Giving a voice to the voiceless
It's only possible with your support.
Keeping the community informed
Holding local officials accountable
Giving a voice to the voiceless
It's only possible with your support.
Please log in, or sign up to access your account and countinue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Editorial assistant
Editorial assistant
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription