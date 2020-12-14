Belmont University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Samuel Arredondo of Wenatchee was named to the fall 2020 Dean's List. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
University of Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tyler Bears of Wenatchee won third place and $2,000 in the fall 2020 Graves Business Plan Competition. The Anderson Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Haslam College of Business hosted the business plan and pitch contest, with final-round pitches taking place over Zoom.
— Cala Flamond, World staff