Fort Lewis College

DURANGO, Colo. — Cole Paton of Cashmere graduated from Fort Lewis College with a degree in business administration.

Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The following students have made the honor roll for fall term. To be eligible, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework and earn a 3.5 or better grade-point average to make the listing.

Cashmere: Rhiannon McWilliams-Volking

East Wenatchee: Brayden Brown

Quincy: Mia Brisbine

Azusa Pacific University

AZUSA, Calif — Abigail Brown and Madalyn Brown of Leavenworth were named to the Dean's List for fall term. Eligible students earned a 3.5 or better grade-point average on a full course load.

—Cala Flamond, World staff