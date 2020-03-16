Fort Lewis College
DURANGO, Colo. — Cole Paton of Cashmere graduated from Fort Lewis College with a degree in business administration.
Oregon State University
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The following students have made the honor roll for fall term. To be eligible, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework and earn a 3.5 or better grade-point average to make the listing.
Cashmere: Rhiannon McWilliams-Volking
East Wenatchee: Brayden Brown
Quincy: Mia Brisbine
Azusa Pacific University
AZUSA, Calif — Abigail Brown and Madalyn Brown of Leavenworth were named to the Dean's List for fall term. Eligible students earned a 3.5 or better grade-point average on a full course load.
—Cala Flamond, World staff