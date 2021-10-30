SEATTLE — The following students were named to the Dean’s List for winter quarter 2021. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4 scale.
Brewster: Brady Busching, Alondra Torres
Bridgeport: Elizabeth Michel
Cashmere: Scott Bailey, Michael Christensen, Omar Estrada, Ian Lindell, Warren Robertson, Austin Ross, Irvin Zelaya
Chelan: Ava Dickes, Caroline Kelly, Elli Vegdahl-Crowell
Chelan Falls: Guadalupe Galvan, Javier Torres
East Wenatchee: Alexander Albert, Aydan Bailey, Alexandria Bremmer, Cassidy Cunningham, Karina Gonzalez, Sydnie Gregory, Alexander Kirkpatrick, Evyn Kuske, Alondra Mendez-Guerrero, Alexis Moreno-Gonzalez, Alex Moseley, Elizabeth Popoff, Jacob Stroud, Saxton Sykes, Allison Theiler, Belen Zepeda-Sanchez
Leavenworth: Greta Enloe, Treat Schubert, Jacob Smith
Mansfield: Abbigale Smith
Manson: Salvador Martinez, Karina Mendoza, Jose Vazquez-Gutierrez
Twisp: Raffaella Jarvis, Leif Portmann-Bown, Simon Studen
Wenatchee: Brenda Avina, Zachary Banken, Kiana Birge, Madeleine Canlis, Eivy Cedeno, Kayla Devera, Tammy Doan, Kathleen Dodge, Ryan Engel, Jaela Field, Anna Fryhover, Celia Gale, Daniela Garibay, Eamon Haugan, Kasia Havlicek, Elleanor Italiane, Hendrik Keyser, Dristi Pandit, Yasmina Qazi, Naomi Alvarado, Daniel Rodriguez, Spencer Smith, Aria Tornabene, David Venneberg, Gayatri Verma, Jonathan Wierzbicki, Cameron Wood, Lucinda Wright
Winthrop: Taya Delong, Corinne Dietz, Exie Romero
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.