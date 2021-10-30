University of Washington

SEATTLE — The following students were named to the Dean’s List for winter quarter 2021. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4 scale.

Brewster: Brady Busching, Alondra Torres

Bridgeport: Elizabeth Michel

Cashmere: Scott Bailey, Michael Christensen, Omar Estrada, Ian Lindell, Warren Robertson, Austin Ross, Irvin Zelaya

Chelan: Ava Dickes, Caroline Kelly, Elli Vegdahl-Crowell

Chelan Falls: Guadalupe Galvan, Javier Torres

East Wenatchee: Alexander Albert, Aydan Bailey, Alexandria Bremmer, Cassidy Cunningham, Karina Gonzalez, Sydnie Gregory, Alexander Kirkpatrick, Evyn Kuske, Alondra Mendez-Guerrero, Alexis Moreno-Gonzalez, Alex Moseley, Elizabeth Popoff, Jacob Stroud, Saxton Sykes, Allison Theiler, Belen Zepeda-Sanchez

Leavenworth: Greta Enloe, Treat Schubert, Jacob Smith

Mansfield: Abbigale Smith

Manson: Salvador Martinez, Karina Mendoza, Jose Vazquez-Gutierrez

Okanogan: Shaelee Bowers, Greyson Ward Fields, Leonardo Mota-Villaraldo, Natalie Soriano

Omak: Madeline Click, Lacoda Miller, Shayne Richey

Orondo: Kristin Aileen Dahlke

Oroville: Jeidi Avelino, Jennifer Cisneros, Madysen Leagh Smolinski

Pateros: Yamile Ascencion

Peshastin: Rebecca Bustos-Ortiz, Madison Colvin, Christopher Ryals

Quincy: Carla Beltran, Daisy Buenrostro Estrada, Eleazar Chavez-Rodriguez, Kyle Feigal, Amy Hernandez, Sandra Huezo-Menjivar, Nora Medina, Christine Morgan, Chloe Ovenell, Diego Torres, Laura Valenzuela

Tonasket: Thomas Kennedy, Cheyenne Stirek

Twisp: Raffaella Jarvis, Leif Portmann-Bown, Simon Studen

Wenatchee: Brenda Avina, Zachary Banken, Kiana Birge, Madeleine Canlis, Eivy Cedeno, Kayla Devera, Tammy Doan, Kathleen Dodge, Ryan Engel, Jaela Field, Anna Fryhover, Celia Gale, Daniela Garibay, Eamon Haugan, Kasia Havlicek, Elleanor Italiane, Hendrik Keyser, Dristi Pandit, Yasmina Qazi, Naomi Alvarado, Daniel Rodriguez, Spencer Smith, Aria Tornabene, David Venneberg, Gayatri Verma, Jonathan Wierzbicki, Cameron Wood, Lucinda Wright

Winthrop: Taya Delong, Corinne Dietz, Exie Romero

— Cala Flamond, World staff

